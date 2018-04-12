Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in 12 minutes

Marjanovic totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-5 FT), and 10 rebounds in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 loss to the Lakers.

Marjanovic produced a double-double in just 12 minutes of playing time Wednesday, capping off his indifferent campaign. After being traded mid-season. there was some hope he would be given a larger role but this was merely a pipe-dream. He has shown the ability to put up standard league value in a condensed role but will need to see at least 20 minutes consistently to serve as a member of a standard league team.