Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in 12 minutes
Marjanovic totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-5 FT), and 10 rebounds in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 loss to the Lakers.
Marjanovic produced a double-double in just 12 minutes of playing time Wednesday, capping off his indifferent campaign. After being traded mid-season. there was some hope he would be given a larger role but this was merely a pipe-dream. He has shown the ability to put up standard league value in a condensed role but will need to see at least 20 minutes consistently to serve as a member of a standard league team.
