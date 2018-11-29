Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in spot start
Marjanovic had 12 points (3-6 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over Phoenix.
Marjanovic moved into the starting lineup replacing Marcin Gortat (back) who was a late scratching. As he does when afforded minutes, Marjanovic put up some nice numbers. Despite failing to record a blocked shot, he impacted DeAndre Ayton who only scored four points. Nights such as this are when Marjanovic is worth streaming in across most formats and with no indication as to whether Gortat will miss further time, the situation is worth monitoring.
