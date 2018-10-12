Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in Thursday's win
Marjanovic totaled 18 points (9-11 FG), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in the Clippers' 124-76 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Thursday.
Marjanovic has taken advantage of some rare minutes during the exhibition slate, now having racked up consecutive double-doubles and four straight double-digit scoring efforts overall. The towering big man is likely to see his minutes fall back to single digits on many nights during the regular season, but as he's demonstrated this preseason, he remains a viable double-double threat any time he can see appreciable playing time.
