Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Draws start Wednesday

Marjanovic will draw the start Wednesday against the Kings, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Clippers are looking to add some size against the Kings by inserting Marjanovic into the starting five. It's unclear whether or not this switch will stick, or if it's just a spot start, but he could be in line for a larger role. In the resulting move, Marcin Gortat will come off the bench.

