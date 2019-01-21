Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Fails to play Sunday

Marjanovic (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Sunday in the Clippers' 103-95 win over the Spurs.

Though coach Doc Rivers benched starting center Marcin Gortat, he broke from tradition and moved second-unit standout Montrezl Harrell into the starting five rather than turning to Marjanovic. Gortat remained in the rotation and played seven minutes, but Marjanovic wasn't called upon off the bench while Harrell and Johnathan Motley drew the rest of the playing time at center as the Clippers leaned heavily on undersized lineups. Marjanovic has appeared in just three of the Clippers' last nine games, logging no more than six minutes on any occasion.