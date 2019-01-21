Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Fails to play Sunday
Marjanovic (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Sunday in the Clippers' 103-95 win over the Spurs.
Though coach Doc Rivers benched starting center Marcin Gortat, he broke from tradition and moved second-unit standout Montrezl Harrell into the starting five rather than turning to Marjanovic. Gortat remained in the rotation and played seven minutes, but Marjanovic wasn't called upon off the bench while Harrell and Johnathan Motley drew the rest of the playing time at center as the Clippers leaned heavily on undersized lineups. Marjanovic has appeared in just three of the Clippers' last nine games, logging no more than six minutes on any occasion.
More News
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Modest production in another start•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: To make second straight start•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Decent showing in spot start•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Scores team-high 18 points Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....