Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Modest production in another start

Marjanovic mustered four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 13 minutes in the Clippers' 118-107 win over the Lakers on Friday.

Marjanovic was back in the starting five for a second straight game, but he ended up ceding plenty of playing time to Montrezl Harrell. The four-year veteran's production was still serviceable on a per-minute basis, but even when he's part of the starting five, his playing time is often too limited to allow him to allow him to maximize his fantasy potential.