Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Near double-double in start

Marjanovic offered 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 18 minutes in the Clippers' 120-109 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

The big man drew another start at the five and continued to produce extremely well on a per-minute basis. Marjanovic has generated three straight double-digit scoring efforts, including a pair of double-doubles, and the career-high 13.0 minutes per contest he's logging has led to averages of 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 block -- all career bests -- over the first 10 games. With Marcin Gortat (undisclosed) seemingly out of the rotation for the moment, Marjanovic has a chance to continue racking up similar production for the time being.