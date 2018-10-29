Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Near double-double off bench
Marjanovic totaled 13 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 12 minutes in the Clippers' 136-104 win over the Wizards on Sunday.
He doesn't do it in every game, but when he gets a decent amount of playing time, Marjanovic tends to fill out the stat sheet in highly efficient fashion. Such was the case Sunday, with the seven-footer generating his third double-digit scoring effort of the campaign. All three of those instances have coincided with the three occasions during which Marjanovic has logged double-digit minutes. His unpredictable playing time is the only factor that prevents the 30-year-old from more widespread fantasy consideration, as he certainly has the ability to provide solid scoring and rebounding production otherwise.
