Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Nears double-double in Monday's loss

Marjanovic managed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Marjanovic fell one board shy of a double-double despite seeing limited action. Through four April appearances, Marjanovic is averaging 9.5 points (on 52.9 percent shooting) to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.3 steals in 12.5 minutes per game. With the Clippers already eliminated from playoff contention, Marjanovic and the rest of the reserves should be expected to see plenty of minutes in Wednesday's season finale versus the Lakers.