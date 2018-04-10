Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Nears double-double in Monday's loss
Marjanovic managed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 113-100 loss to the Pelicans.
Marjanovic fell one board shy of a double-double despite seeing limited action. Through four April appearances, Marjanovic is averaging 9.5 points (on 52.9 percent shooting) to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.3 steals in 12.5 minutes per game. With the Clippers already eliminated from playoff contention, Marjanovic and the rest of the reserves should be expected to see plenty of minutes in Wednesday's season finale versus the Lakers.
More News
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Season-high scoring total in comeback•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: DNP-CD in win over Bulls•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Debut expected Saturday•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Sent to Clippers•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Shifting back to bench Friday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Scores 15 in Wednesday's start•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....