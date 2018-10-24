Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Plays just one minute Tuesday
Marjanovic failed to record a stat in one minute during Tuesday's 116-109 loss to New Orleans.
Marjanovic was basically bench-ridden Tuesday, playing just one minute in the loss to the Pelicans. People once again had their spirits buoyed by Marjanovic's solid start to the season but this game was just another reminder of why he can't be trusted in fantasy leagues. When given the playing time, Marjanovic has shown he can put up standard league value. Unfortunately for him, that playing time just doesn't come with any consistency. He is really just a streaming option on those days when he sees the court for more than about 15 minutes.
