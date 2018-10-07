Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Racks up production in brief appearance

Marjanovic accumulated 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one block across seven minutes during the Clippers' 103-87 preseason win over the Lakers on Saturday.

Marjanovic was highly efficient, making the best of his very brief allotment of minutes. The 30-year-old big man currently slots behind Montrezl Harrell and starter Marcin Gortat on the center depth chart, but his 7-foot-3 frame could certainly garner him more minutes than that slotting would imply once the regular season kicks off, especially considering Harrell also figures to spend plenty of time at his more natural power forward position behind Tobias Harris.