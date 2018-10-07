Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Racks up production in brief appearance
Marjanovic accumulated 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one block across seven minutes during the Clippers' 103-87 preseason win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Marjanovic was highly efficient, making the best of his very brief allotment of minutes. The 30-year-old big man currently slots behind Montrezl Harrell and starter Marcin Gortat on the center depth chart, but his 7-foot-3 frame could certainly garner him more minutes than that slotting would imply once the regular season kicks off, especially considering Harrell also figures to spend plenty of time at his more natural power forward position behind Tobias Harris.
More News
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in 12 minutes•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Nears double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Season-high scoring total in comeback•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: DNP-CD in win over Bulls•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Debut expected Saturday•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Sent to Clippers•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.