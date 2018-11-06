Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Remains in starting five
Marjonovic will start at center Monday against the Timberwolves, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Marcin Gortat (undisclosed) appears to be out yet again, so Marjanovic draws another start for the Clippers. He's put up solid numbers so far this season, averaging 23.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.5 blocks over 37.5 minutes per contest (six games).
