Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Scores team-high 18 points Tuesday

Marjanovic had 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 FT), and seven rebounds in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 loss to the Raptors.

Marjanovic moved back to the bench Tuesday but still manage to put up solid production. The game was a blowout meaning Marjanovic and the second unit basically played out the entire fourth quarter. He has the ability to put up big numbers when given enough playing time but his role is too inconsistent to allow him to provide standard league value.