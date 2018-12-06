Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Season-high 19 points in 13 minutes

Marjanovic exploded for 19 points (4-5 FG, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 96-86 loss to the Grizzlies.

Marjanovic finished with a season-high and team-high in scoring despite seeing limited minutes. Moreover, he ended up with a career high in made free throws. Marjanovic has reached double figures in scoring in nine of the 11 games that he has seen double-digit minutes. Still, he's best reserved for use in deep leagues.