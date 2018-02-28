Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Season-high scoring total in comeback
Marjanovic posted 18 points (5-8 FG, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 15 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Nuggets.
With the Clippers down by 19 at one point in the third quarter, head coach Doc Rivers emptied his bench in an effort to ignite a spark, leading to Marjanovic's first taste of real game action since arriving via trade in late January. The towering 29-year-old had only logged a sole minute on the court in his Los Angeles tenure prior to Tuesday, but he was instrumental in the unlikely comeback victory versus the Nuggets. His scoring total ended up second only to Lou Williams on the team, but despite the unexpected surge, it's difficult to imagine that Marjanovic will receive much more than Tuesday's allotment of minutes on any given night. Therefore, his fantasy value in even the deepest of formats remains highly speculative for the moment.
