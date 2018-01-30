Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Sent to Clippers

Marjanovic was traded to the Clippers on Monday as part of a deal for Blake Griffin, Willie Reed, and Brice Johnson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Marjanovic played sparingly with the Pistons, and he figures to do the same for his new squad initially. However, if the trade of Griffin is a precursor to the team also moving DeAndre Jordan, Marjanovic could find himself playing a much bigger role at the center position.