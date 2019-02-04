Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Solid effort in loss Sunday

Marjanovic ended with 10 points (3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 17 minutes during Sunday's 121-103 loss to Toronto.

Marjanovic was impactful for the third straight game, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Marcin Gortat was out of the rotation for this one which meant Marjanovic saw all the backup minutes behind Montrezl Harrell. If this decision to elevate Marjanovic sticks, he could have some backend value for the foreseeable future. Keep in mind this has happened previously and Marjanovic found his way out of the rotation rather quickly.