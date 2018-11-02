Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Starting Friday vs. Magic
Marjanovic will start Friday against the Magic, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Marcin Gortat is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and coach Doc Rivers will opt to start Marjanovic against Nikola Vucevic. When seeing double-digit minutes, Marjanovic is averaging 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.
More News
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Another per-minute masterclass•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Near double-double off bench•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Plays just one minute Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Bench-high scoring total in loss•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Unloads in 14 minutes Tuesday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times