Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Starting Friday vs. Magic

Marjanovic will start Friday against the Magic, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Marcin Gortat is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and coach Doc Rivers will opt to start Marjanovic against Nikola Vucevic. When seeing double-digit minutes, Marjanovic is averaging 12.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

