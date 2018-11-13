Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: To come off bench Monday

Marjanovic isn't in Monday's starting five against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Marjanovic is set to take on a bench role for the second straight game with Marcin Gortat slated to get the start at center. Although Marjanovic appeared to be in a good position to take hold of the starting job, Gortat has worked his way back into the rotation. The two big men are likely to battle each other for playing time moving forward.