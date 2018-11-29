Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Will start Wednesday
Marjanovic will draw the start at center Wednesday against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With usual starting center Marcin Gortat ruled out with back spasms, Marjanovic will draw the start. The severity of Gortat's injury is unknown at this time, so Marjanovic could be in line for multiple starts if Gortat is forced to miss additional games.
