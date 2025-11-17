Bogdanovic (hip) will play in Monday's game against the 76ers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic, previously listed as questionable with a hip injury, will suit up for Monday's second half of the Clippers' back-to-back. The veteran wing has logged heavy minutes off the bench in his past two outings, averaging 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 36.0 minutes per game. With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Derrick Jones (knee) sidelined, Bogdanovic should continue to see ample playing time.