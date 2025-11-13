Bogdanovic closed with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and six assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 loss to the Nuggets.

With Bradley Beal (hip) out for the season, and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) expected to miss some time, Bogdanovic could be in line for a more consistent role in the Clippers' rotation. The sharpshooter was a healthy scratch for the previous two games, but he made the most of his 20 minutes Wednesday, showing he can contribute while the Clippers are shorthanded.