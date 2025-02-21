Bogdanovic posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bucks.

Bogdanovic was the Clippers' leading bench scorer during Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. The veteran forward is averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes across his three appearances since joining the Clippers.