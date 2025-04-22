Bogdanovic logged zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Monday's 105-102 victory over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Bogdanovic continued to struggle, failing to score for the second straight game. At this point, he is simply having no impact on the series, with his defensive liabilities limiting his playing time. The two teams will face off again Thursday, when the Clippers will look to grab a 2-1 series advantage.