Bogdanovic (hamstring) didn't play any minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 117-93 win over the Suns.

Bogdanovic was cleared to suit up after being sidelined since late December with a hamstring injury, but the Clippers opted to keep him out of the rotation. Considering James Harden (personal) missed Sunday's game, Bogdanovic's lack of involvement isn't the most encouraging sign that he'll reclaim a regular spot on the second unit, though it's possible that the Clippers made Bogdanovic available only in an emergency for the front end of a back-to-back set.