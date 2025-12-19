Bogdanovic ended Thursday's 122-101 loss to Oklahoma City with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes.

Making his first start since late October while James Harden nurses a calf bruise, Bogdanovic produced his best scoring effort since Nov. 14, when he dropped a season-high 21 points on the Mavericks. The veteran guard has struggled to stay healthy himself in 2025-26, suiting up for only 13 games so far and averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 boards, 2.9 assists and 1.8 threes in 24.7 minutes a contest.