default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bogdanovic (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to a left hip contusion. If the veteran guard is ultimately ruled out, Cam Christie, Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders are candidates for increased playing time.

More News