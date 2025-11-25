Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to a left hip contusion. If the veteran guard is ultimately ruled out, Cam Christie, Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders are candidates for increased playing time.
