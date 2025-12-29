Bogdanovic (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against Detroit, and the Clippers don't have a timeline for his return to action, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The veteran guard is battling tightness and residual weakness in his left hamstring, and at this point, the Clippers appear to be bracing for him to miss more time beyond Sunday. Bogdanovic's absence could open up some extra minutes on the wing for Kobe Sanders while potentially opening up a rotation spot for one of Jordan Miller or Cam Christie (ankle).