Bogdanovic (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic was a very late addition to the injury report, and official word on his availability should drop soon. If Bogdanovic joins Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Derrick Jones (knee) and Bradley Beal (hip) on the sidelines, Chris Paul, Kobe Sanders, Nicolas Batum and Cam Christie would all be candidates for increased roles.