Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic was a very late addition to the injury report, and official word on his availability should drop soon. If Bogdanovic joins Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Derrick Jones (knee) and Bradley Beal (hip) on the sidelines, Chris Paul, Kobe Sanders, Nicolas Batum and Cam Christie would all be candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable vs. 76ers•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Could see increased playing time•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 11 in loss•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Bench role Friday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Tough showing in loss•