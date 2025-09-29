Bogdanovic (hamstring) will be limited at the start of training camp, Janis Carr of the Orange County Register reports.

Carr reports that Bogdanovic will be at training camp, but she doesn't specify how involved he will be. Bogdanovic suffered a hamstring tendon tear during EuroBasket, so it makes sense for the Clippers to exercise caution in the early going. More clarity is to be expected in the coming days.