Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: No-go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic won't play in Sunday's game against the Pistons due to left hamstring injury management, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Bogdanovic left Friday's game in the first quarter due to a sore left hip, but it's hamstring injury management that will prevent him from suiting up Sunday. His absence could lead to more minutes for Jordan Miller, Cam Christie (ankle) or Kobe Sanders. Bogdanovic's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Sacramento.
