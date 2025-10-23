Bogdanovic didn't play during Wednesday's 129-108 loss to Utah.

It was rather surprising to see a whopping nine reserves work ahead of Bogdanovic on Wednesday. It remains possible the veteran sharpshooter will be a plug-and-play option at some point this season, but he's likely to need one of James Harden, Bradley Beal or Kawhi Leonard to go down with an injury for that to happen.