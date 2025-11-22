Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Bogdanovic was a late addition to Saturday's injury report due to a hip injury, and the injury is severe enough for the veteran wing to miss his seventh game of the regular season. He has averaged 25.7 minutes per game this season, so his absence paves the way for Kobe Sanders, Cam Christie and Nicolas Batum to see more playing time. Bogdanovic's next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Late addition to injury report•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable vs. 76ers•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Could see increased playing time•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 11 in loss•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Bench role Friday•