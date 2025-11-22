Bogdanovic (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Bogdanovic was a late addition to Saturday's injury report due to a hip injury, and the injury is severe enough for the veteran wing to miss his seventh game of the regular season. He has averaged 25.7 minutes per game this season, so his absence paves the way for Kobe Sanders, Cam Christie and Nicolas Batum to see more playing time. Bogdanovic's next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Cavaliers.