Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Not playing Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Bogdanovic (hip) is out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Janis Carr of the Orange County Register reports.
Bogdanovic will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set, and this will be his fifth straight absence. His next chance to suit up will come against the Heat on Monday.
