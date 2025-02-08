Bogdanovic has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to return to competition conditioning, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic was traded from the Hawks to the Clippers on Thursday, but he hasn't played since Jan. 25 due to personal reasons. The Clippers next game isn't until Wednesday against the Grizzlies, so Bogdanovic will have extra time to practice with his new teammates and get back up to game shape. In the 10 games prior to his absence, Bogdanovic averaged 8.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 24.0 minutes per game, though he shot just 31.9 percent from the field (including 24.6 percent from three on 5.7 3PA/G) over that span.