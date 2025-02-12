Bogdanovic (recently traded) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Bogdanovic is set to make his Clippers debut after having been acquired by the club via trade Thursday. Over his last 10 outings with the Hawks, the veteran sharpshooter averaged 8.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 24.0 minutes per contest.