Bogdanovic provided 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Bogdanovic struggled from three-point range but was one of five Clippers to score in double figures. The veteran guard shot just 36.4 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from downtown in the club's first-round series loss to the Nuggets, averaging 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 16.6 minutes per contest. Bogdanovic has two years remaining on his contract, including a team option for the 2026-27 season. The 32-year-old was traded from the Hawks to the Clippers on Feb. 6 and finished the season averaging a career-low 10.8 points, along with 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 0.8 steals across 25.0 minutes per game in 54 regular-season outings (four starts) between Los Angeles and Atlanta.