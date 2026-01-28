The Clippers assigned Bogdanovic (hamstring) to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Tuesday.

Head coach Tyronn Lue indicated over the weekend that Bogdanovic had resumed practicing in a limited fashion, and the 33-year-old's assignment to the G League likely indicates that he was able to get in some more on-court work Tuesday. The Clippers are currently in the midst of a three-game road trip, and while Bogdanovic likely won't join the team for its next two contests in Denver and Phoenix, he could be cleared to play at some point during the upcoming week. Bogdanovic hasn't suited up since Dec. 26 due to a left hamstring injury.