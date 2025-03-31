Bogdanovic (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.

Bogdanovic is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Feb. 8 due to right knee soreness. The veteran sharpshooter has provided a spark off the bench for the Clippers of late, averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 24.7 minutes per contest in his last six outings. If Bogdanovic joins Amir Coffey (knee), Ben Simmons (knee) and Jordan Miller (hamstring) on the sideline Monday, Kobe Brown and Cam Christie are candidates to crack the rotation.