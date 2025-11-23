Bogdanovic (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic missed Saturday's matchup against the Hornets with left hip soreness and is questionable for the second half of the back-to-back Sunday. The veteran wing has struggled with his shot lately, averaging 8.7 points on 32.1 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from beyond the arc over his past three appearances.