default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bogdanovic (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Sunday is the second leg of a back-to-back for the Clippers, so the team could exercise caution with Bogdanovic. If the veteran swingman ends up getting the night off, Kris Dunn and Kobe Sanders would be set up for more playing time against Philadelphia.

More News