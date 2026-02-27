Bogdanovic racked up eight points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Thursday's 94-88 loss to the Timberwolves.

Thursday was Bogdanovic's first appearance since Feb. 4, suggesting he'll fall into obscurity again once the Clippers get Kawhi Leonard (ankle) back. Bogdanovic has made just two appearances for Los Angeles since the start of January.