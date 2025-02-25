Bogdanovic contributed 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-12 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 106-97 loss to the Pistons.
Bogdanovic got the starting nod Monday with the Clippers shorthanded, providing a boost by handing out a team-high-tying assist total and finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total despite struggling to find his shot from three. Bogdanovic, who got his first start as a member of the Clippers, has reached now reached double figures in scoring in three straight outings while handing out at least five dimes in two of his last three contests.
