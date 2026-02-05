Bogdanovic (hamstring) registered two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 124-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

After missing 17 straight games due to a hamstring injury, Bogdanovic was cleared to return to action over the weekend but didn't play in coach's decisions in either of the previous two contests. With the newly acquired Darius Garland (toe) not available and center Ivica Zubac (personal) also sitting out Wednesday, the Clippers reopened a spot in the rotation for Bogdanovic, but he did little during his time on the court. Once Garland is deemed ready to make his team debut, Bogdanovic looks like a prime candidate to move back outside of head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation.