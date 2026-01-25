Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Remains out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Nets.
Bogdanovic hasn't played since Dec. 26 while he continues to manage a left hamstring injury. According to Law Murray of The Athletic, head coach Tyronn Lue said that Bogdanovic was a limited participant in the Clippers' practice Saturday, so the veteran guard could have a chance at returning to action at some point during the team's three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Utah.
