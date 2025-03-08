Bogdanovic will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Knicks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Bogdanovic started the last two games for the Clippers but now will return to a bench role for Los Angeles. The veteran guard is averaging 10.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in his last seven games in a reserve role.