Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic will miss his third straight game due to a left hip contusion, and his next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Grizzlies. With the veteran guard sidelined, Cam Christie, Kobe Sanders and Nicolas Batum are candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable Sunday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Not playing Saturday•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Late addition to injury report•
-
Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Cleared to play Monday•