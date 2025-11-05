Clippers' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 11 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogdanovic amassed 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 loss to the Thunder.
Bogdanovic was one of the few bright spots off the bench, leading the second unit in rebounds and assists. Since he has missed four of six games to start the season, Bogdanovic will look to get his legs under him Thursday against the Suns.
