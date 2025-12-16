Bogdanovic posted seven points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to Memphis.

Bogdanovic continues to be used sparingly by the Clippers despite the team's struggles. Over his last three appearances, Bogdanovic has produced decent numbers with 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers on 47.1 percent shooting from the field in 22.0 minutes. If the team makes some changes ahead of the deadline, Bogdanovic could find more room to breathe in the offense.