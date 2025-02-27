Bogdanovic isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Bogdanovic made his first start of the campaign Monday due to a handful of injuries to other Clippers players, but he'll return to the second unit Wednesday with the team near full health. In his last five appearances, Bogdanovic has averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 24.6 minutes.
